QC Boys High School Soccer: Iowa State Quarterfinals

Assumption, West Liberty and Burlington Notre Dame each competed in Iowa quarterfinal matches in Des Moines on Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

  • Assumption advances with 2-1 win over North Fayette Valley
  • West Liberty moves on in double-overtime thriller against Nevada
  • Burlington Notre Dame falls in 1-0 loss against top-seeded Western Christian

