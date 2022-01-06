Sports QC Boys High School Soccer: Iowa State Quarterfinals Assumption, West Liberty and Burlington Notre Dame each competed in Iowa quarterfinal matches in Des Moines on Wednesday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video DES MOINES, Iowa — Assumption advances with 2-1 win over North Fayette ValleyWest Liberty moves on in double-overtime thriller against NevadaBurlington Notre Dame falls in 1-0 loss against top-seeded Western Christian ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC High School Softball: Illinois Sectionals QC Girls High School Soccer: Des Moines matches Alleman freshman phenom Nicholas Patrick reflects on 1A tennis title