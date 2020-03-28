Pushing cars, lifting rocks and backpacks, and flipping tires? It's how the Bureau Valley Storm is staying active

Not everyone has access to traditional workout equipment so players have been getting creative

MANLIUS, Ill — The last few seasons haven't been easy for Bureau Valley, but football head coach Mat Pistole has been trying to change that.

"We're really trying to change the culture and to see them react in that fashion shows that we're heading in the right direction." said Pistole

If you need any evidence of that changing culture just look at what his team has been doing during time off from school and workouts.

For example, junior Drew Spencer has been making the most of his time off from football workouts by pushing his dad's truck and himself to his limit.

'To start I was like, 'Okay, I can push this down the road,'" said Spencer. "Then I got about ten or 20 feet in and it was pretty difficult and my legs were starting to numb up and was like 'Okay I gotta keep pushing this thing until my neighbors driveway.'"

The creativity doesn't stop there either. Other Storm players have been tossing a 60 pound rock back and forth, some found an old tire to flip, and another used his book bag as a weight.

"Not only are they doing the work, they're thinking on their feet, they`re thinking how can we actually get this workout in when they don`t have the equipment," said Pistole. "They could say, 'I don`t have dumbbells, I don`t have a barbell so I`m gonna go watch TV.' But they`re not doing that. They`re finding ways to be successful and it's unbelievable."

Teammate Evan Eckberg loved seeing his team take such initiative.

"It`s definitely very comforting knowing that they care and they want to get better and stay in shape." said Eckberg.

But Coach Pistole knows the drive can't stop here.