Opposites attract | Vice sisters hold true to each other on Pleasant Valley court

Of all the differences between Halle and Quinn Vice — their love of basketball isn't one.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERDALE, Iowa — If you've paid any attention to Pleasant Valley girls' basketball, you've heard the name 'Vice', and for the last two years, you've heard it twice.

They say opposites attract, and for PV senior Halle Vice and sophomore Quinn Vice, that couldn't be more true.

"They obviously have a lot of similarities. I mean they're sisters, but I think they're just complete opposites," PV Head Coach Jenny Goetz said. "I think that's what's made them very close is that they accept each other's differences.

Senior Halle Vice and sophomore Quinn Vice have shared the court together for two years now, but their approach to the game is noticeably different.

"Halle was always business, straight to work, no excuses," Goetz said.

While younger sister Quinn is more outgoing.

"She always has a smile on her face, like, no matter where we are," Halle said of her younger sister.

Even though they're opposites, they do share many of the same things, like clothes and water bottles — items they both own in the same color.

And on the hardwood, they have one goal — to make some noise at the state tournament.

"I think it's an amazing thing for young women to want that hunger and show that hunger and passion," Goetz said. "I'm excited for them. I'm excited to lead them there."

Halle is the Spartans' leading scorer, while Quinn is their leading rebounder. For their last high school season together, they want to make it one to remember.

"We have to make every day count," Halle said.

In 2022, the Spartans made it all the way to the Iowa state semi-finals. This year, they're striving for a championship.