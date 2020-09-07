High school teams getting the opportunity to play on MiLB field

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In a season they weren't sure would happen, local baseball teams are getting the chance to play in the big leagues, playing special games on Minor League Baseball fields. Camanche and Clinton have played at the Lumber Kings' field, and Bettendorf squared off with the Indians at Modern Woodmen Park, home of the River Bandits.
Players say it make them feel like they're playing at the professional level and will make a unique season even more memorable.
Assumption will host Districts and Substate at Modern Woodmen, too.