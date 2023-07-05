Scott County Conservation Board approves archery-only deer hunt at Scott County Park

15 individuals will be selected to participate, with preferential treatment given to past participants, youth and disabled hunters.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — For a limited time, Iowa archers will have the chance to participate in a Scott County Park deer hunt to help manage the herd.

The Scott County Conservation Board will select 15 hunters from a pool of applications and issue a total of 30 antlerless deer licenses.

Previous years have fallen short of the 30 deer goal, so Park Manager David Ong asks hunters to be prepared to take full advantage of the opportunity in his letter to applicants.

The goal of this approved hunt is to balance the deer population with the plant life and other animal communities that inhabit Scott County Park.

Applications can be submitted in person, through mail or by email by 4:30 p.m. on July 31. This hunt is only available to Iowa residents. Hunters that require assistance, such as youth and some disabled hunters, should staple their application together with their hunting partner.

Hunters will be selected during the first week of August. The conservation board will prioritize past successful participants, youth and disabled hunters. The 15 chosen will receive written notification.

Once an applicant is selected, they must pass the Hunter Safety Session and shooting proficiency tests. They will be held at 8:00 a.m. on September 16 at Scott County Park's Old Nature Center, 19251 290th St, Long Grove.

Hunters must be able to hit a 9-inch diameter circle four out of five times from 20 yards away, with no second chances offered. Youth and disabled hunters can shoot a modified proficiency test.

Once all the tests are completed, successful hunters can purchase their special hunting licenses from K and M Hardware, 1818 Grant St, in Bettendorf. The first antlerless permit is $28.50, and any additional permits are $15 each.

The hunt will take place from Oct. 1, 2023, through Jan. 10, 2024.

For more information, applications and rules, visit Scott County's conservation page on its website.