Want to spend time outdoors but not travel far? Check out these places to hike, camp near the QCA

Summer is in full swing, but it won't last forever. Here's a list of local destinations to visit this summer and take a break outdoors.

MOLINE, Ill. — While the days are getting shorter and school is just around the corner, there's still time for some outdoor adventures this summer.

Check out some of these nearby parks and nature areas so you don't have to go far for a break outdoors. Whether it's a quick hike or a weekend camping trip, the greater Quad Cities area has a lot to offer.

Iowa

Located just nine miles north of Davenport, Scott County Park is 1,280 acres and has many amenities to help jumpstart some summer adventures. There are five camping areas within the park, including cabins for those who are less into sleeping outdoors. The park also has a lake and beach area, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and boat rentals.

Mountain biking and equestrian trails are available as well.

While there is no entrance fee to explore the park and walk on its nature trails, some of the amenities might cost you. A detailed list of what the park offers and associated costs can be found here.

Address: 18850 270th St., Eldridge

One of Iowa's best hikes and a little under an hour away from the Quad Cities, Maquoketa Caves State Park is "one of Iowa's most unique outdoor attractions," according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The park has 13 caves for hikers to explore. Some can be viewed by walking, while others might be better for those familiar with crawling in tight spaces. Park highlights include the Natural Bridge, which stands 50 feet above Raccoon Creek. Balanced Rock is another great spot at the park, weighing in at 17 tons.

Hiking trails are not the only thing Maquoketa Caves State Park has to offer. Camping is also available among the pine trees in the park. Reservations are required.

Address: 9688 Caves Rd., Maquoketa

Another one of Iowa's best hikes and just 30 minutes away from the Quad Cities in Muscatine, Wildcat Den State Park is another must-see for those who love to be outside. The park has "both historical and natural treasures to explore," according to Iowa DNR. After exploring the beautiful nature paths, stop and take a look at the Pine Creek Grist Mill. It is the oldest working grist mill between the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River.

Iowa DNR states that the trails are best to visit during the peak of summer and in the fall "when the season's colors illuminate the park's surroundings."

Address: 1884 Wildcat Den Rd., Muscatine

Illinois

Just under two hours away from the Quad Cities is Starved Rock State Park, one of Illinois's best state parks according to AllTrails. Hike along the 13 miles of trails and look at the waterfalls throughout the park, which are most active in the spring and after heavy rainfall. For those wanting to stay awhile, it has something for everyone. Log cabin lodging, over 100 campsites and multiple dining options make up the iconic Illinois park. Fishing and boating are also available.

Catch some live music on the Veranda as well. A schedule of performances can be found here.

Address: Depends on part of park; Located in Oglesby

Roughly a half hour away from the Quad Cities, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve is open year-round with camping, hiking, fishing and more. The 1,480-acre nature area has five campgrounds with over 100 campsites. Seasonal boat rentals are also available to paddle out on Lake George, a man-made lake that's 167 acres. The lake is stocked with a variety of fish and fishing is available at the preserve.

There are two main hiking trails, one two-mile path and a 12-mile continuous loop, with some shorter distance paths available as well. Some of the trails are multi-use for mountain biking and horseback riding.

Address: 19408 Loud Thunder Rd., Illinois City

The 2,500-acre Mississippi Palisades State Park is around an hour away north of the Quad Cities and provides visitors with multiple overlooks of the Mississippi River. It's truly a place for those who like adventure with 15 miles of hiking trails that range in difficulty, along with rock climbing, fishing and boating. There is even cross-country skiing in the winter if you can't make it during the warmer months.

Campsites are also available at the park and require reservations.

Address: 16327A IL-84, Savanna

More hiking & walking trails

In addition to numerous nature areas and parks, the Quad Cities area offers a multitude of trails with varying difficulties and lengths. Check out QC Trails, a "one-stop shop" for finding trails in the area, according to its website. You can even filter by location and surface type to find trails that fit what you want.