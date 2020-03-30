It's morel mushroom season - here's where Illinoisans have been finding theirs

Morel mushroom hunters in Illinois may have some extra activities to add to their weekends.

A Facebook page devoted to the hunt shard a progression map on Sunday, March 29. The map plots show that most morels were being found in southern counties around Illinois.

Plant and garden expert Craig Hignight told News 8 previously that you'll increase your chances of finding morels if you look for fallen trees and stumps. Morels tend to grow on or near old trees that have fallen but he adds, it takes a lot of persistence.