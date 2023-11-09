Iowa DNR hosts 'Learn to Hunt' workshop for women

Women with little-to-no hunting experience, or those seeking to build a network of other female hunters are encouraged to sign up. The course costs $35 per person.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK CITY, Iowa — This one's for the ladies! The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for a comprehensive hunting workshop for women.

It will be focused on upland game and bird hunting, with a focus on women with little-to-no hunting experience, or those who are looking to return to the field and build up a network of other female hunters. Participants must be 18 years old or older.

The workshop will be October 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Olofson Shooting Range near Polk City, IA. The program also includes a day of mentored hunting on October 19 and another on November 18.

The cost is $35 per person. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. You can sign up here.

Participants will each receive a hat, vest and a membership to the Northern Polk Pheasants Forever Chapter.

“This program teaches basic strategies for hunting upland birds such as sourcing proper equipment, places to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook game for women who are interested in the challenge of upland hunting,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR in a press release.