Outdoor skating returns in Clinton, after rink was damaged

The rink was set to open a week earlier, but damage to the ice pushed the opening weekend to Jan. 23.

CLINTON, Iowa — It's one of the hottest attractions during these frozen weekends: outdoor ice skating. And in Clinton, a new rink is finally open.

This is the third year in a row for the city to provide an outdoor skating space, but it's the first in its new location, at 408 S 1st St, across from the Happy Joe's. Clinton says it wanted to move the rink to a more accessible location, right off of River View Drive.

The rink is open everyday, from around 9 in the morning to about 9 at night, and is free for anyone to use. Skate rentals and hot chocolate sales are available on the weekends from 2-4pm.

It officially opened on Thursday, Jan. 21, and an excited crowd celebrated its first weekend on the 23-24.

Clinton's Parks and Recreation Department says it was supposed to open a week earlier, but what they called 'curious people' accidentally walked on the ice too early, causing large cracks that required refilling and refreezing.

"It hadn’t completely frozen over yet and there were still some of those days when we were in the 30s," explained Chris Evans, Clinton's Recreational Program Supervisor. He said the warmer temperatures and sunshine made the ice's freeze a little weak. Then, "somebody walked out there and caused the crack."

However, Evans said after the rink was leveled off again, frigid temperatures allowed it to freeze correctly, and all was well for another grand opening.

"It's just a great outdoor activity for families to enjoy," he said.

Several years ago, the city created a master plan that included an increase in community outdoor activities. As Evans put it, an ice skating rink was a highly requested part of that list.

For now, the rink is a temporary solution, and Clinton has big plans to create a larger, more permanent skating facility in the future.

"We're looking at establishing, somewhere in this community, a splash pad that could be used in the summer time and then frozen over in the winter," said Evans. "But that's down the road. This is a temporary solution for our community and as you can see today, it's well received."

One of those out celebrating the opening was Sandra Kabala. She brought her granddaughters, Lilly and Kirsten, on a 40 minute drive to visit Clinton's rink on Saturday. To her, the drive was worth it, to finally find a place for her girls to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

"I'm just glad it's open because kids need stuff to do. They've been restricted from so many things this year. They just need to get out and have a lot more exercise," she said. "I think every community should have an ice skating rink like this!"

So, after a slipper start, it's now smooth skating in Clinton.

The park will remain open as long as weather permits, and the city will continue to supply rentals and refreshments on weekend afternoons.