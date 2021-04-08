Kenny Bednarek runs personal best, wins silver in men's 200-meter final

WOW. @KennyBednarek and @LylesNoah win 🥈 and 🥉 in the #Tokyo2020 Men's 200m!



Bednarek runs a personal best 19.68, followed by Lyles equaling his season's best in 19.74, and HIGH SCHOOLER @ErriyonK placing just outside the top 3 in 19.93! #TeamUSATF pic.twitter.com/MoSrymx4Yi