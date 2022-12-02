x
Andy Miele, who began junior hockey career in Iowa, tallies goal and assist in 4-2 Team USA win over Canada

Team USA captain Andy Miele, who played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the mid-to-late 2000s, scored a goal and had an assist in the 4-2 win.

BEIJING, China — Friday night — Saturday afternoon in Bejing — brought another clash between Canada and the U.S. in men's hockey, with Team USA prevailing in preliminary group play 4-2.

It was the first time in 12 years the U.S. men's team had defeated Canada.

Canada is ranked No. 1 in the world and the U.S. No. 5, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Rankings.

Both teams saw significant contributions from players with connections to Iowa. Learn more about their most recent performances below.

Andy Miele, USA 

Miele played with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders during the 2005-06 season and part of the 2006-07 season. He totaled 17 goals and 25 assists in 65 games with the Roughriders.

In addition to being named team captain going into Beijing, his performance against Canada earned him "Player of the Game" honors.

  • Goals: 1 
  • Assists: 1 
  • Points: 2
  • Penalty Minutes:
  • Shots on Goal: 1
  • +/-: +2
  • Total Ice Time: 13:09
  • Shifts: 23
  • Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:34

Credit: AP
United States' Andy Miele (51) and Kenny Agostino (11) skate to the bench after Miele scored a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Eric Staal, Canada

Staal played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.

He even scored the game-winning goal at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15.

  • Assists: 1
  • Points: 1
  • Penalty Minutes: 4
  • Shots on Goal: 3
  • Total Ice Time: 17:20
  • Shifts: 26
  • Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:40

Team Canada men's hockey schedule: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT vs. China (preliminary round)

Credit: AP
Canada's Mark Barberio (44) and Eric Staal (12) leave the ice after a loss to the United States in a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nathan Smith, USA

Smith played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2017-19. In the 2018-19 season, he led the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games.

  • Shots on Goal: 1
  • Total Ice Time: 10:42
  • Shifts: 16
  • Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:40

Team USA men's hockey schedule: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT vs. Germany (preliminary round)

Credit: AP
Canada's Tyler Wotherspoon (23) defends against United States' Nathan Smith (13) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Steven Kampfer, USA

Kampfer played for the Iowa Wild during the 2013-14 season, tallying six goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He also played for the Sioux City Muskateers from 2004-06 and was named the Muskateers' top rookie his first year.

  • Assists: 1
  • Points: 1
  • Penalty Minutes: 2
  • +/-: +1
  • Total Ice Time: 19:40
  • Shifts: 34
  • Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:34

Credit: AP
United States defenders Kenny Agostino (11), Steven Kampfer (20), and Andy Miele (51) battle with Canada's Adam Tambellini (15) in front of the net during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Marc McLaughlin, USA

McLaughlin played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2016-18. He tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games and was team captain his second season.

  • Total Ice Time: 3:38
  • Shifts: 6
  • Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:36
Credit: AP
United States' Marc McLaughlin (25) falls as he is hit by Canada's Jason Demers (60) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sam Hentges, USA

Hentges played for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Hentges racked up four goals and eight assists in 16 games.

  • Did not play

