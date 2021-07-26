Team Canada's next game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT against the Republic of Korea.

SAITAMA, Japan — Iowa State women's basketball legend Bridget Carleton added another chapter to her career resume Monday, notching her first Olympic minutes with Team Canada in a 72-68 loss to Serbia.

The Cyclone grad totaled seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two rebounds in the Preliminary Round matchup. She played nearly 33 minutes.

Sonja Vasic (Serbia) and Kia Nurse (Canada) both finished with 16 points to lead all scorers.

Carleton put up a school record in her first game with the Cyclones in 2015, scoring 28 points. In her senior year, she broke another record, scoring 760 points in one season. That year, she also won both the Cheryl Miller Award for the NCAA's top small forward and Big 12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year.

Carleton, a Chatham, Ontario native, was drafted by the Connecticut Suns in the 2019 WNBA Draft before signing with the Minnesota Lynx later that year.

She is joined on Team Canada by Minnesota Lynx teammate Natalie Ochonwa, who scored tallied five assists and three steals in the loss.

