When to watch Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles won four gold and a silver at the Rio Olympics. Here's how you can watch her try to repeat the feat in Tokyo.

Simone Biles is the biggest name at the Tokyo Olympics and following Sunday's qualification round, she is now in position to medal in as many as six events. She won four gold and a silver in Rio.

Gymnastics events will happen in the evening hours in Tokyo, which means early in the morning in the U.S. All gymnastics events are being livestreamed and will be replayed on TV during NBC's primetime coverage.

Here is when you will be able to see Biles and the U.S. women's gymnasts compete, presuming they qualify for all these events.

Women's Gymnastics team competition

Tuesday, 6:45 a.m. ET

The U.S goes for its third-consecutive Olympic team gold medal, but will face a tough test after finishing second to the Russian gymnasts in qualification. The qualifying round scores, however, do not carry over.

Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Thursday, 6:50 a.m. ET

Biles attempts a rare feat -- back-to-back Olympic all-around gold. She'll be joined by teammate Suni Lee.

The individual apparatus finals will be spread out over three days during the second week of competition. They will happen in conjunction with the six men's apparatus finals.

Women's Gymnastics Vault Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 4:55 a.m. ET

Watch for Biles to perform her new vault, the Yurchenko Double Pike. She's expected to win and teammate Jade Carey is a strong medal contender.

Women's Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 6:27 a.m. ET

The two-per country rule saved Biles here. She finished 10th in qualifying, but four Russian gymnasts finished in the top four. Because of that, two of the Russians have to sit out, moving Biles into the final spot. Teammate Suni Lee qualified second, giving the U.S. two shots at gold, but it's well known that this is Biles' weakest event.

Women's Gymnastics Floor Final

Monday, Aug. 2, 5:00 a.m. ET

Biles is so good on floor, she has two moves named after her. She's the favorite to win even after a rough qualifying round.

Women's Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:48 a.m. ET