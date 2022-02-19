American Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30km cross-country race at Olympics

Four years after helping the U.S. to its first-ever women's cross-country medal, Jessie Diggins now has one of each color.

BEIJING, China — American Jessie Diggins has won the silver medal in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country race, the final women's event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Diggins finished the race in one hour, 26 minutes, 37 seconds. She was more than a minute and a half behind gold medalist Therese Johaug of Norway, but a full 50 seconds ahead of bronze medal finisher Kerttu Niskanen of Finland.

Rosie Brennan of the United States was sixth.

Four years ago, Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall were the first Americans to win a medal in women's Olympic cross-country. They took gold in the team sprint.

Last week, Diggins added to that with a bronze in the individual sprint.

Strong wind gusts sent snow squalls across the frozen tracks as the women skied four laps on a 7.5-kilometer (4.6-mile) course with buffs pulled up over their hats, tape across their faces and extra layers under their racing suits.