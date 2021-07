Guide to the Olympics: When Iowa athletes are competing in Tokyo

Take a look at when athletes with Iowa ties are competing in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Several athletes with Iowa ties are in Tokyo for the postponed 2020 Olympics. Here's when you can see them compete.

Certain semifinal, final rounds and championship matches are listed in case athletes continue on in the competition.

Have a competition or athlete to add? Email Local 5 at news@weareiowa.com or text us at 515-457-1026.

NOTE: All events are listed in U.S. Central Daylight Time, which is 14 hours behind Japan Standard Time.

Saturday, July 24

9:05 p.m. — Women's volleyball: Argentina vs. USA (Preliminary Round)

Candelaria Herrera (Iowa State University, Argentina)

Sunday, July 25

8:00 p.m. — Women's Gymnastics: Individual All-Around (Session runs through 6:20 a.m. on Monday, July 26)

Ariana Orrego (Iowa State Univesity, Peru)

Monday, July 26

3:20 a.m. — Women's Basketball: Canada vs. Serbia (Preliminary Round)

Bridget Carleton (Iowa State University, Canada)

7:00 p.m. — Women's Volleyball: Argentina vs. Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) (Preliminary Round)

Candelaria Herrera

Wednesday, July 28

7:00 p.m. — Women's Volleyball: Argentina vs. Italy (Preliminary Round)

Candelaria Herrera

8:00 p.m. — Women's Basketball: Canada vs. Republic of Korea (Preliminary Round)

Bridget Carleton

Thursday, July 29 at 5:50 a.m.

5:50 a.m. — Women's Gymnastics: Individual All-Around FINAL

7:00 p.m. — Men's Track & Field: 3,000-Meter Steeplechase (Round 1)

Hillary Bor (Iowa State University, USA)

Friday, July 30

5:00 a.m. — Women's Track & Field: 5,000-Meter (Round 1)

6:00 a.m. — Track & Field: 4x400-Meter Mixed Relay (Round 1)

Saturday, July 31

12:20 a.m. — Women's Volleyball: Argentina vs. Turkey (Preliminary Round)

Candelaria Herrera

7:35 a.m. — Track & Field: 4x400-Meter Mixed Relay FINAL

8:00 p.m. — Women's Basketball: Canada vs. Spain (Preliminary Round)

Bridget Carleton

Monday, Aug. 2

2:25 a.m. — Women's Volleyball: Argentina vs. China (Preliminary Round)

Candelaria Herrera

7:15 a.m. — Men's Track & Field: 3,000-Meter Steeplechase FINAL

7:40 a.m. — Women's Track & Field: 5,000-Meter FINAL

9:05 p.m. — Men's Track & Field: 200-Meter (Round 1)

Kenny Bednarek (Indian Hills Community College, USA)

Tuesday, Aug. 3

6:50 a.m. — Men's Track & Field: 200-Meter Semifinal

9:30 p.m. — Men's Freestyle Wrestling (57 kg)

Thomas Gilman (University of Iowa, USA)

Wednesday, Aug. 4

7:55 a.m — Men's Track & Field: 200-Meter FINAL

9:00 p.m. — Men's Freestyle Wrestling (57kg) (Bronze Medal Matches x2 + FINAL)

Friday, Aug. 6

6:25 a.m. — Men's Track & Field: 4x400-Meter Relay (Round 1)

Kenny Bednarek

Michael Ohioze (St. Ambrose University, Great Britain)

Saturday, Aug. 7

5:45 a.m. — Women's Track & Field: 10,000-Meter FINAL

7:50 a.m. — Men's Track & Field: 4x400-meter relay FINAL