Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman wins Olympic bronze in wrestling

TOKYO, Japan — Former University of Iowa wrestling star Thomas Gilman took home a bronze medal Thursday in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight class.

After losing his first match, 27-year-old Thomas Gilman beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev Wednesday. Gilman outscored Abdullaev 11-1 in the wrestleback, or repechage. That victory gave him the chance to wrestle for one of two bronze medals available despite his initial loss.

Gilman is the 10th Olympic medalist in program history.

Gilman is a Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate. As a Hawkeye, he went 107-12 overall and won the Big Ten championship his senior year.

Gilman won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship, but this was his first Olympics.

