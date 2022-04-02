Dutch Olympics reporter interrupted by 'overzealous' security during live report, IOC says

Sjoerd den Daas was speaking to the camera Friday evening, reporting on the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, when a security official pushed him away.

The International Olympic Committee says an Olympic security guard was “being overzealous” by manhandling a reporter broadcasting live on Dutch television before the Opening Ceremony.

Asked about the incident, Beijing Olympics spokeswoman Yan Jiarong says “we welcome all the international media” to report on the games and will protect their legal rights.

Sjoerd den Daas was speaking to the camera Friday evening when a security official pushed him away. The incident was shared across social media.

🚨 Sjoerd den Daas, a reporter of Dutch broadcaster NOS covering the Games in Beijing, was grabbed, manhandled and yelled at by a Chinese security guard sporting a red armband.



1/n pic.twitter.com/3lw5FUZ01B — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) February 4, 2022

He was able to complete his report later.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says “it was an unfortunate circumstance” and Olympic officials have contacted broadcaster NOS.

NOS is the Netherlands’ state broadcaster and an official rights holder of the Olympic Games. Den Daas is its correspondent in China.

Great Wall replica not much help for snowboarders

The snow replica of The Great Wall constructed on the Olympic slopestyle course to block the strong wind has only helped a bit. It was still gusty during the women’s Olympic qualifying round on a bitterly cold day in the mountains above Beijing.

The swirling wind made judging the rails and jumps along the course tricky.

American Jamie Anderson, the two-time defending gold medalist, said the Great Wall barrier was helpful, but joked “they need a bigger wall.”

The course makers built a carved-out, block-by-block structure at the top of the slopestyle course in recognition of China’s iconic monument and to provide wind protection.

The temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius) and felt like minus 12 (minus 24 Celsius) during the qualifying rounds Saturday.