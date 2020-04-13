North Scott & Rockridge passing the time with virtual catch

Call it blowing off some steam or just being silly: whatever it is, it's working.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Every team has its own way of staying on track during this sports hiatus.

"We fully expect to play the first week of May," said Hailee Dehner, a senior softball player at Rockridge. "You can't expect that you won't."

For the Rockridge softball, it's about getting as much work in from home as they can.

"Just doing anything physical to stay sane." said Dehner.

Dehner's coach, John Nelson, agrees.

"My message to our players is act as if," said Nelson. "Act as if we're gonna play next week."

For the North Scott Lady Lancers, they're working on their mental game.

"About half of us are reading a book, and it's just about being a great teammate." said Sam Lee, a Lancer senior softball player.

Her teammate, Rachel Anderson, said the topic is especially important right now.

"A lot of us are starting to figure out that it relates right about now," said Anderson. "It's nice to be able to keep up with them, talk a little bit about softball, but keep in touch outside of it, too."

The common thread for both of these teams is how they're staying positive away from softball.

Call it blowing off some stream, playing virtual catch, or just being silly, whatever it is it's working.

"It was fun to get outside and when I saw it put together i was like 'That's pretty cool.'" said Lee.

Rockridge took it a step further and imitated their coaches on video.

"With the seniors, we've been with them for four years so we know their traits and everything." said Dehner.

And yes, Nelson said they're right on the money.

All jokes aside, coaches from both programs are proud of how their players are handling this.

"They've bought in since day one," said Nelson.

"Anything you can do to improve your game right now is helpful," said Holly Hoelting, North Scott's head coach. "Whether it's visualizing or hitting, it's big right now."