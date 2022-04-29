North Scott's Skarich, Northeast's Rickertsen finish 3rd in Day 2 of Drake Relays

The second day of the Drake Relays wrapped up with two Quad Cities athletes taking home third place.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays are more than halfway over after Friday's finish. North Scott's Sam Skarich finished in third place in the high jump, with a personal record of 6 feet, 9 inches, breaking his previous high of 6 feet, 8 inches.

"It's pretty special to do it at Drake and PR with a new school record. (I) broke my old one so it's just super exciting," said Skarich. "It's always that nervous feeling in your gut, you're like, 'Oh no, it's gonna fall.' That was my last attempt and then I look up and it's wobbling and it stayed on. I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness.' Last year I was the last one into Drake. This year I think I was coming in with a five seed and I hoped that I could get top five and now that I did it, it was super exciting."

Another school record for North Scott's @samskarich!! He cleared 6-9 to finish third at Drake.



New London's Kade Benjamin took home a fourth-place finish with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches.

In the girls 110-meter hurdles, Northeast senior Ellie Rickertsen finished in third place with a time of 14:97.

"It was definitely different, brutal running in the wind and rain. But like I said you don't expect anything better coming from Iowa," Rickertsen said. "We've had a lot of meets where we've been running during the downpour and rain. So it was good preparation for this me and definitely gives me confidence heading to state."

Assumption's girls 4x200 meter relay team won fourth place with a time of 1:44.99. The Knights were anchored by Morgan Jennings, with Alaina McConnell, Bella Motley and Annika Kotula running for the fourth-place finish.

Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija also took home a personal best in the 400 meter with a time of 49:84 to finish fourth.