Iowa State University reverses course, will not have fans at 2020 home football opener

A release from the university says President Wendy Wintersteen spoke with Athletic Director Jamie Pollard Tuesday evening about changing their decision.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Cyclones will play it's home football opener without fans, according to a release from the university.

"President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans," said Athletic Director Jamie Pollard.

ISU Athletics is still hopeful to allow spectators at future games.

"Although it is disappointing there won't be fans at the opener, our institution's leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can done safely," said Pollard.

Pollard encouraged community members to continue mitigation strategies as the season progresses.

"Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date."