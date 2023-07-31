MOLINE, Illinois — Nicholas Patrick has had a great year on the tennis courts in 2023. Nicholas won his second straight State Championship in May. Then in July Nicholas and his double partner from North Carolina won the National Clay Court Double Championship in Del Ray Beach, Florida. Now Nicholas has been named the USA Today National Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Nicholas will look to win his Third State Title next school year.
Nicholas Patrick named USA Today National Boys Tennis Player of the Year
