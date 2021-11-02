Urban Meyer defends hiring of ex-Hawkeye coach Chris Doyle; Chris Ash also added to Jaguars staff

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 15, 2020
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused of racism by saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”
Iowa agreed to pay strength coach Chris Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations.
A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants.
Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance.
Chris Ash, an Ottumwa native who has attended and coached at Drake before moving on to Iowa State, Ohio State, Texas last year and was the head coach at Rutgers from 2015-19, was hired as the defensive backs/safeties coach.
Additional staff hires listed below, courtesy of TEGNA affiliate WTLV in Jacksonville:
- Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell
- Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen
- Passing Game Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer
- Tight Ends Coach: Tyler Bowen
- Assistant Linebackers Coach: Tony Gilbert
- Wide Receivers Coach: Sanjay Lal
- Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas
- Asst. Head Coach & Inside LBs Coach: Charlie Strong
- Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider
- Defensive Backs Coach/Safeties: Chris Ash
- Offensive Quality Control: Quinton Ganther
- Defensive Line Coach: Tosh Lupoi
- Outside Linebackers Coach: Zachary Orr
- Running Backs Coach: Bernie Parmalee
- Special Teams Assistant: Carlos Polk
The Associated Press contributed to this report.