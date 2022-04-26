Tyler Goodson gives his pitch to NFL teams on 'Good Morning Football'

"If I can get upfield as far as I can with one cut, then I will. Really it's all about me just being patient for the game and let the game come to me."

NEW YORK — Tyler Goodson is hoping his on-field production at the University of Iowa — 2,551 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over three years — combined with his performance at the Draft Combine — 4.42-second 40-yard dash plus 36.5" vertical jump — are enough to land a spot on an NFL team.

And while it likely won't be in the early rounds, the Suwanee, Ga. native just wants his chance in the National Football League.

"When I get the ball, I'm mainly looking to get through the first level first, since I gotta get through a heavy setup, people in the box. And then from there, once I get to the second level, I'm mainly trying to get to the endzone, trying to make people miss," he told the "Good Morning Football" crew Tuesday.

"If I can get upfield as far as I can with one cut, then I will. Really it's all about me just being patient for the game and let the game come to me."

.@HawkeyeFootball RB Tyler Goodson joins the breakfast table and tells the crew about his experience at the University of Iowa, his friendship with Chris Johnson, and more! pic.twitter.com/kkTpon35y6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 26, 2022

Goodson talked about the Kinnick Stadium atmosphere, calling it "electric," plus an NFL legend he considers a mentor: Chris Johnson.

"I reached out to him a couple times during the season ... just telling me about the game, teaching me some life lessons on football. Just how to take care of your money, how to just be a professional on and off the field. On the field wise he's always given me some key points to look at to improve my game and go out there and be successful and try to slow the game down for me as much as I can."

NFL.com projects Goodson as an undrafted, priority free agent while ESPN gives a 51.9% projection he is a "non-factor" and a 26.6% projection he is a backup.