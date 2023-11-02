Rhythm City Casino ready for Super Bowl bets

An estimated 50 million people will bet roughly $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year, according to the American Gaming Association.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We're less than 24 hours away from the Super Bowl. And while many will be invested in the outcome of the game, that'll also be the case for their wallets.

An estimated 50 million people will bet roughly $16 billion on the Super Bowl, according to the American Gaming Association. Sports betting is legal in 33 states, becoming so in Iowa in 2019. Places like Rhythm City Casino in Davenport are ready for business to pick up.

"It's gonna be busy all day, we're gonna have people waiting in line to make bets," Rhythm City Casino Marketing Director Alex Kruse said.

Betting adds an added layer of excitement for the viewer.

"If you don't have a team playing in the game, you still have something to cheer for," Kruse said. "Whether it'd be longest touchdown reception, or most rush yards or whatever it is, it's something that you're engaged with, with that game."

Casino worker Diana Spurgetis worked in casinos in Las Vegas before moving back to the area with her husband. She is seeing a wide range of bettors for the game.

"A lot of people on the Super Bowl, they that's the only time they ever bet." Diana said. "So when they come out you have to do a lot of explaining to them, and that fine and they enjoy it. It's all for fun you know. So I suspect tomorrow though, we'll get more of the major betters that are going to come in with larger wagers."

Bets will continue non-stop during the game as people make live wagers. Rhythm City expects the big-time bets of $10,000 or more to come in tomorrow. You can start making bets at Rhythm City Sunday at 9 a.m., and Kruse says to pack your patience as he expects lines.