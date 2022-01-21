Lay's returns to Super Bowl ads after 17 years with...Seth Rogen shrine?

Seth Rogen may find himself in a tricky situation during the Lay's Super Bowl ad, if the teaser trailer is any indication.

WASHINGTON — Lay's has revealed that Seth Rogen will be the star of the potato chip brand's first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years.

But based on a recently released teaser, the Hollywood star and comedian may not be laughing too much in the ad.

The 15-second teaser features a bearded man with long hair standing in what appears to be a basement with a shrine to Seth Rogen.

"Oh, Seth Rogen...Oh, Seth Rogen...Where are you? Where are you," the unidentified man slowly chants (to the tune of "Frere Jacques").

The shrine to Rogen shown in the brief clip features a magazine and photo of the comedy star, with the unidentified fan's photo pasted in. There's also a bag of Lay's chips - it is a Super Bowl commercial after all - though it's not exactly clear what's going on.

The commercial ends with a title card that says "Big fan of Seth?"

According to AdAge, the company said its Super Bowl commercial would introduce a new campaign it's calling "Stay Golden." Lay's also recently announced it would be selling limited-edition chips made from potatoes grown in fields that had been mixed with soil taken from NFL stadiums.

While this is the first Lay's Super Bowl ad in 17 years, parent company Frito-Lay has consistently turned to A-list celebrities to promote its products in the big game. Last year, the brand ran a Cheetos Super Bowl ad starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Shaggy.