Demi Lovato delivers powerful Super Bowl anthem

Lovato nailed the national anthem, just one week after an emotional Grammy's performance.

Demi Lovato is on a hot streak.

One week after her emotional Grammy performance, the singer delivered a flawless and powerful Super Bowl national anthem.

Lovato rocked a white pantsuit as she nailed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

The performance was only the second live appearance by the singer since she was hospitalized in 2018 after an apparent overdose, and the fifth time she has sung the national anthem at a sporting event overall. Last week, Lovato debuted her new song, "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards. She wrote the song just days after being hospitalized.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, she explained that listening to the lyrics now makes her realize just how much of a cry for help it was.

"You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl,'" Lovato explained.

Lovato was in tears during the performance and had to start the song again.

Fans lauded Lovato for the Super Bowl performance and they were quick to take to social media once again to cheer her. Lovato herself predicted ten years ago that she would be taking the field for the nation al anthem one day.

One fan tweeted a "prayer circle" for the singer hoping she'd nail the performance.

Others tweeted after the performance to congratulate the singer on a job well done.

One fan even said that her rendition of the national anthem was the best part of the game.