Reports: Colts defensive coordinator to be hired as Bears head coach

The Colts' defense ranked in the top 10 in points allowed in three seasons during Eberflus' tenure.
Credit: AP/Zach Bolinger
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly now in the market for a new defensive coordinator.

Matt Eberflus, who's held the position for the last four seasons, will be hired by the Chicago Bears as their next head coach, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

Eberflus, 51, previously served as a coach with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before joining the Colts. He has nearly three decades of coaching experience, including more than a dozen in the NFL.

The Colts' defense ranked in the top 10 in points allowed in three seasons during his tenure.

Eberflus will replace former Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was fired earlier in January after tallying a 34-31 record in four years in Chicago.

