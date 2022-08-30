Brock Purdy, Jake Hummel make NFL rosters; Tyler Goodson and Chase Allen cut

Younger players who are cut go into the league's waiver wire system, in which teams can claim the available players based on team record the previous year.

Tuesday afternoon marks the time all 32 NFL teams must cut their initial rosters to 53 players.

Younger players who are cut go into the league's waiver wire system, in which teams can claim the available players based on team record the previous year. So for 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars get first dibs, then the Detroit Lions and so on.

Local 5 is tracking the players with Iowa connections who have been cut or have made their team's roster.

The in-state players that went high in the 2022 NFL Draft, expectedly, made it through Tuesday's cuts:

Trevor Penning, OT, New Orleans Saints (Northern Iowa Panthers)

Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Baltimore Ravens (Iowa Hawkeyes)

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (Iowa State Cyclones)

Making the roster

After his storied Iowa State career, Purdy landed with the 49ers at No. 262 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. That's the spot nicknamed "Mr. Irrelevant."

But even with the surprising contract restructure for Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy is the QB3 behind him and new QB1 Trey Lance.

Former Grand View cornerback Dallis Flowers signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

