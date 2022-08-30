Brock Purdy, Jake Hummel make NFL rosters; Tyler Goodson and Chase Allen cut

Tuesday afternoon marks the time all 32 NFL teams must cut their initial rosters to 53 players.
Younger players who are cut go into the league's waiver wire system, in which teams can claim the available players based on team record the previous year. So for 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars get first dibs, then the Detroit Lions and so on.
Local 5 is tracking the players with Iowa connections who have been cut or have made their team's roster.
The in-state players that went high in the 2022 NFL Draft, expectedly, made it through Tuesday's cuts:
- Trevor Penning, OT, New Orleans Saints (Northern Iowa Panthers)
- Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Baltimore Ravens (Iowa Hawkeyes)
- Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (Iowa State Cyclones)
Making the roster
Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (Iowa State Cyclones)
After his storied Iowa State career, Purdy landed with the 49ers at No. 262 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. That's the spot nicknamed "Mr. Irrelevant."
But even with the surprising contract restructure for Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy is the QB3 behind him and new QB1 Trey Lance.
Jake Hummel, ILB, Los Angeles Rams (Iowa State Cyclones)
Charlie Kolar, TE, Baltimore Ravens (Iowa State Cyclones)
Dallis Flowers, CB, Indianapolis Colts (Grand View Vikings)
Former Grand View cornerback Dallis Flowers signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dane Belton, S, New York Giants (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Denver Broncos (Iowa State Cyclones)
Cut from rosters
Tyler Goodson, RB, Green Bay Packers (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Jack Heflin, DL, Green Bay Packers (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Mekhi Sargent, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Rico Gafford, CB, Green Bay Packers (Dowling Catholic High School)
Coy Cronk, OL, Jacksonville Jaguars (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Daurice Fountain, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Northern Iowa Panthers)
Mike Rose, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (Iowa State Cyclones)(Aug. 27)
Chase Allen, TE, Chicago Bears (Iowa State Cyclones)
Matt Hankins, DB, Atlanta Falcons (Iowa Hawkeyes)
Nate Wieland, LB, New England Patriots (Grand View Vikings)
