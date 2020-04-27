x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

nfl

Record breaking: NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days

The draft ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt.
Credit: AP
In a photo provided by ESPN Images, the draft board is seen before the start of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)

Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft. 

But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed with how everything came together over the three days. 

It also ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. 

The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. 

The previous high was 6.2 million last year.

RELATED: Pitch and catch: Round 2 of NFL draft heavy on wide receivers

RELATED: Tristan Wirfs drafted by Tampa Bay