Where will they land? Tracking the in-state prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Follow along with the 2022 NFL Draft this week to see where former Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers end up.

Mario Rossi

Published: 4:13 PM CDT April 25, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM CDT April 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS

Pre-Draft Buzz The latest mocks

The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. All three rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC) and ESPN.

There is still some mystery and intrigue with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the No. 1 overall pick going into the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night. It could be a pass-rusher or an offensive tackle. 

But there isn't a surefire, Day 1-ready starting quarterback. (Not that the Jaguars need one.)

And then there are the in-state prospects: Trevor Penning's nasty streak has led the Northern Iowa offensive lineman to a first-round projection; Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum seems to be trending toward the back half of the first round or falling to the second; Iowa State running back Breece Hall could find a home in the 20s overall, or become a prized prospect to start Day 2.

Local 5 will track the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa players drafted into the NFL throughout each round. Simply click (or tap) the round or section you'd like to go to.

Mock Drafts

Todd McShay, ESPN (April 5): 

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon 
  4. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State 
  6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  7. New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame 
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  10. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  11. Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  13. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 
  16. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  17. Kansas City Chiefs (Projected trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah 
  19. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  22. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  24. Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  26. Tennessee Titans: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  28. Green Bay Packers: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
  29. Los Angeles Chargers (Projected trade to Kansas City Chiefs): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
  32. Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Locked On NFL Draft's Ryan Tracy (April 18):

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  3. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  19. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  21. New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College 
  22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  28. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
  32. Detroit Lions: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (April 22):

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  3. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
  4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia 
  5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State 
  6. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
  10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers (Projected trade with Minnesota Vikings): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
  13. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 
  16. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Drake London, WR, USC
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  19. New Orleans Saints: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  20. Minnesota Vikings (Projected trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  21. Dallas Cowboys (Projected trade with New England Patriots): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  22. Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
  24. New England Patriots (Projected trade with Dallas Cowboys): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
  25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  26. Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade with Tennessee Titans): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  28. Green Bay Packers: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  30. Tennessee Titans (Projected trade with Kansas City Chiefs): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  32. Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Barry Wilner, Associated Press (April 25)

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  3. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 
  4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame 
  5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State 
  6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC
  11. Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  13. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
  16. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  19. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
  21. New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  22. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
  25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  26. Tennessee Titans: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  28. Green Bay Packers: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton  Hill, S, Michigan
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  32. Detroit Lions: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Peter King, Football Morning in America (April 25):

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan 
  3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State 
  6. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama 
  7. New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Houston Texans (Projected trade with Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  11. Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  13. Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Houston Texans): Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 
  16. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas 
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington 
  18. Green Bay Packers (Projected trade with Philadelphia Eagles): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  19. New Orleans Saints: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia 
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  21. New England Patriots: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
  22. Philadelphia Eagles (Projected trade with Green Bay Packers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State 
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
  25. Buffalo Bills: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
  26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
  28. Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
  32. Atlanta Falcons (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

This story will be updated as in-state prospects are selected. Round 1 is Thursday, Rounds 2 & 3 are Friday and Rounds 4-7 are Saturday.

________________________________________________________________

This article will reference both the NFL.com Draft prospect measurements/projections and ESPN.com's prospect projections

Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

6'2", 296 lbs, 31 1/8" arms, 10" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2

Something to watch: ESPN's Todd McShay noted Linderbaum as one name he is hearing that could drop out of Round 1

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

5'1", 217 lbs, 31 1/4" arms, 9 3/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 36.7%
  • Starter: 38.1%
  • Backup: 16.8%
  • Replacement: 1.5%
  • Non-Factor: 6.9%

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

6'7", 325 lbs, 34 1/4" arms, 10 1/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Round 1

ESPN.com projection

  • Pro Bowler: 20.9%
  • Starter: 53.7%
  • Backup: 21.6%
  • Replacement: 2.9%
  • Non-Factor: 0.9%

Other Prospects

Round 1 Thursday at 7 p.m.

Will the 2022 NFL Draft start with a blitz of edge rushers? Or begin with some talented offensive tackles? And when will the first quarterback hear their name called?

Rounds 2 and 3 Friday at 6 p.m.

What players are teams itching to grab as Day 2 begins?

Rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.

As always, there will be some value on the board with the final four rounds. Who from Day 3 will be a future Pro Bowler or All-Pro?