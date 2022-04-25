Where will they land? Tracking the in-state prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
Follow along with the 2022 NFL Draft this week to see where former Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers end up.
Pre-Draft Buzz: The latest mocks
The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. All three rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC) and ESPN.
There is still some mystery and intrigue with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the No. 1 overall pick going into the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night. It could be a pass-rusher or an offensive tackle.
But there isn't a surefire, Day 1-ready starting quarterback. (Not that the Jaguars need one.)
And then there are the in-state prospects: Trevor Penning's nasty streak has led the Northern Iowa offensive lineman to a first-round projection; Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum seems to be trending toward the back half of the first round or falling to the second; Iowa State running back Breece Hall could find a home in the 20s overall, or become a prized prospect to start Day 2.
Local 5 will track the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa players drafted into the NFL throughout each round. Simply click (or tap) the round or section you'd like to go to.
Mock Drafts
Todd McShay, ESPN (April 5):
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
- Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Kansas City Chiefs (Projected trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- New Orleans Saints: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
- Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Tennessee Titans: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
- Los Angeles Chargers (Projected trade to Kansas City Chiefs): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
- Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
- Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
- Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Locked On NFL Draft's Ryan Tracy (April 18):
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
- Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
- Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota
- Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.
- Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
- Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
- Detroit Lions: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com (April 22):
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Detroit Lions: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
- New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
- New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Projected trade with Minnesota Vikings): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
- Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- Los Angeles Chargers: Drake London, WR, USC
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- New Orleans Saints: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Minnesota Vikings (Projected trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Dallas Cowboys (Projected trade with New England Patriots): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
- New England Patriots (Projected trade with Dallas Cowboys): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
- Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade with Tennessee Titans): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Green Bay Packers: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
- Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Tennessee Titans (Projected trade with Kansas City Chiefs): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Cincinnati Bengals: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
- Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC
- Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Minnesota Vikings: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
- New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
- New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
- Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Tennessee Titans: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
- Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Cincinnati Bengals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
- Detroit Lions: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Peter King, Football Morning in America (April 25):
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Houston Texans (Projected trade with Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Houston Texans): Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Los Angeles Chargers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (Projected trade with Philadelphia Eagles): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- New Orleans Saints: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- New England Patriots: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
- Philadelphia Eagles (Projected trade with Green Bay Packers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Arizona Cardinals: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
- Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
- Buffalo Bills: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
- Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
- Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- Kansas City Chiefs: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
- Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Atlanta Falcons (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
This story will be updated as in-state prospects are selected. Round 1 is Thursday, Rounds 2 & 3 are Friday and Rounds 4-7 are Saturday.
This article will reference both the NFL.com Draft prospect measurements/projections and ESPN.com's prospect projections
6'2", 296 lbs, 31 1/8" arms, 10" hands
NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2
Something to watch: ESPN's Todd McShay noted Linderbaum as one name he is hearing that could drop out of Round 1.
5'1", 217 lbs, 31 1/4" arms, 9 3/4" hands
NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2
ESPN.com projection
- Pro Bowler: 36.7%
- Starter: 38.1%
- Backup: 16.8%
- Replacement: 1.5%
- Non-Factor: 6.9%
6'7", 325 lbs, 34 1/4" arms, 10 1/8" hands
NFL.com projection: Round 1
ESPN.com projection
- Pro Bowler: 20.9%
- Starter: 53.7%
- Backup: 21.6%
- Replacement: 2.9%
- Non-Factor: 0.9%
Other Prospects
- Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
- 6'1", 205 lbs, 31" arms, 9 1/8" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 6
- Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (HIGHLIGHTS)
- 5'9", 197 lbs, 29 1/2" arms, 9" hands
- NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent
- Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State
- 6'6", 251 lbs, 34 1/8 arms, 9 5/8" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 6
- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
- 6'6 1/2", 252 lbs, 34 1/2" arms, 10" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 3
- Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (HIGHLIGHTS)
- 6'1", 212 lbs, 29" arms, 9 1/4" hands
- NFL.com projection: Priority Free Agent
- Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
- 6'4", 245 lbs, 33 1/4" arms, 10 1/8" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 5
- Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State
- 6'6", 316 lbs, 35 1/8" arms, 10 1/8" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 4
- Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
- 6'3 1/2", 214 lbs, 32 1'2" arms, 9 1'2" hands
- NFL.com projection: Round 6/Priority Free Agent
Round 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Will the 2022 NFL Draft start with a blitz of edge rushers? Or begin with some talented offensive tackles? And when will the first quarterback hear their name called?
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 6 p.m.
What players are teams itching to grab as Day 2 begins?
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 11 a.m.
As always, there will be some value on the board with the final four rounds. Who from Day 3 will be a future Pro Bowler or All-Pro?