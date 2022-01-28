Here are the Hawkeyes and Cyclones vying for a spot in Super Bowl LVI

George Kittle, a two-time AP All-Pro, leads a group of former Hawkeyes and Cyclones facing off in the 2022 NFL Conference Championship games.

IOWA, USA — As the AFC and NFC Championship Games kick off this weekend, there will be plenty of Iowa connections looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

Who will you be rooting for on Sunday?

***NOTE: All stats below are for the 2021 regular season only

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 2 p.m. on CBS

NFL Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

2021 marked Reiff's first with the Bengals after time with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

He was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Dec. 16, 2021 with an ankle injury.

2021 stats: 12 games started

2021 stats: 2 games played, 1 game started, 4 tackles

Blythe was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

He signed with Kansas City in 2021.

2021 stats: 4 games played

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Hitchens in the 2014 NFL Draft, but since joining the Chiefs in 2018 he has gone to four straight conference championship games.

He was part of the Super Bowl LIV-winning team during the 2019-20 season.

2021 stats: 15 games started, 76 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 interception

All four of Niemann's years in the NFL have been with the Chiefs after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

2021 stats: 5 games started, 51 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed

The guru of "Tight End University," Kittle was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2018 by the Associated Press.

He was a fifth-round draft selection by San Francisco in 2017.

2021 stats: 14 games started, 71 receptions, 910 yards, 6 touchdowns

Akers signed with the Rams as a free agent in May 2021 alongside former Hawkeye AJ (Alaric) Jackson.

2021 stats: 2 games played

Gervase was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

2021 stats: 2 games played, 2 total tackles