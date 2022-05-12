Brock Purdy to lead 49ers through stretch run following Jimmy G injury

Purdy was 25-for-37 passing on Sunday for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

SAN FRANCISCO — It's officially Brock Purdy's time to shine.

The former Cyclone quarterback who was drafted No. 262 overall in April — the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — played in relief of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday and helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

"Just hearing it is pretty crushing," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Garoppolo's broken foot. "I know what Jimmy has been through, how hard he's worked at this."

Purdy was 25-for-37 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"This week was just like any other week in terms of trying to chip away and do my thing and try to get better and find an edge to get better," Purdy said after the win.

The seventh-round rookie steps in for a Super Bowl-contending team in the 49ers, who are 8-4 on the year and first in the NFC West. Just a few months ago, it was Trey Lance helming the San Francisco offense with Jimmy G second on the depth chart.

But a September ankle injury sent Lance to surgery, ending his season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Garoppolo does not need surgery and may be on a seven or eight-week timeline for a return, landing in the middle of a potential playoff run.

Below is San Francisco's remaining schedule:

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 17: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18: vs. Arizona Cardinals

During his four-year career at Iowa State, Purdy threw for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and a 68% completion percentage. As a true freshman in 2018, Purdy came in in the middle of the game and led the Cyclones to a 48-42 road win against No. 25 Oklahoma State.