WATCH: Breece Hall scores 1st NFL touchdown

CLEVELAND — Breece Hall, a 2022 second-round pick of the New York Jets from Iowa State, made a big impact Sunday in the team's 31-30 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

He rushed seven times for 50 yards and added one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Following the game, Hall tweeted: "Rooks Put on Today! Love this team. JETS WIN!!!!"

Watch the video of his first NFL touchdown below.