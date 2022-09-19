x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

WATCH: Breece Hall scores 1st NFL touchdown

Breece Hall rushed seven times 50 yards on Sunday, adding one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — Breece Hall, a 2022 second-round pick of the New York Jets from Iowa State, made a big impact Sunday in the team's 31-30 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

He rushed seven times for 50 yards and added one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Following the game, Hall tweeted: "Rooks Put on Today! Love this team. JETS WIN!!!!"

Watch the video of his first NFL touchdown below.

Hall is part of a crowded running back room in New York, with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson also in the mix. The Jets are now 1-1 on the season.

RELATED: NFL Sunday Rewind: Dolphins offense makes history; Trey Lance goes down; Giants start 2-0

RELATED: Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out