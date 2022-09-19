WATCH: Breece Hall scores 1st NFL touchdown

CLEVELAND — Breece Hall, a 2022 second-round pick of the New York Jets from Iowa State, made a big impact Sunday in the team's 31-30 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.
He rushed seven times for 50 yards and added one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Following the game, Hall tweeted: "Rooks Put on Today! Love this team. JETS WIN!!!!"
Watch the video of his first NFL touchdown below.
Hall is part of a crowded running back room in New York, with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson also in the mix. The Jets are now 1-1 on the season.