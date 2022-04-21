Breece Hall appears on 'Good Morning Football,' makes case to be 1st RB selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Hall has seen his stock go up recently, vaulting him into the discussion of a first-round pick.

Breece Hall is a two-time All-American, two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection.

But the Iowa State running back is now determined to be the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I should be the first running back taken because no other running back in this class can do what I can do with the ball in my hands," he said Thursday morning on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

Hall's NFL bloodlines are strong: cousin Roger Craig played the for San Francisco 49ers, plus his stepfather Jeff Smith played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's helped him prepare for the next stage of his football career.

"They've influenced me in the way of just wanting to be a running back ... wanting to be that guy that had the ball in my hands all the time," he said.

"GMFB's" Peter Schrager has him at No. 25 overall to the Buffalo Bills. NFL.com's Adam rank? No. 31 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Other recent mocks for Hall include:

Hall's 50 career rushing touchdowns at ISU and nearly 4,000 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry are just the starting point, the Wichita, Kan. native said.

"You get the best of both worlds from Breece Hall. You're going to get a great person and player."

The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. All three rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC) and ESPN.