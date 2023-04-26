Green Bay Packers take Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. as No. 242 overall pick
Will McDonald IV, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell went in Round 1. Day 2 saw Sam LaPorta, and Riley Moss go off the board. Two Iowa State players joined in Day 3.
Kansas City is not only home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but also the 2023 NFL Draft, with plenty of intrigue at the top and an already-shuffled order of selections.
Before the 2023 draft even began, trades altered who has the top overall pick (Carolina now sits at No. 1) and how teams like the Green Bay Packers approach its future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now donning the Jets green.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to the Carolina Panthers No. 1 overall, followed by the Houston Texans taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.
Round 1 was full of highs for Iowa and Iowa State fans alike.
Lukas Van Ness (EDGE/LB, Iowa) went No. 13 overall to the Green Bay Packers, while the New York Jets took Iowa State EDGE/LB Will McDonald IV at No. 15 overall.
McDonald IV became the first Round 1 NFL Draft pick for the Cyclones since George Amundson in 1973.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell went No. 18 overall to the Detroit Lions.
In the 2022 NFL Draft, two in-state prospects heard their names called during the first round: UNI offensive tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 19 overall, and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum went to the Ravens at No. 25 overall.
What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. CT
All rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC), ESPN and the NFL Network
2022 DRAFT FLASHBACK: 49ers take Iowa State QB Brock Purdy with 262nd and final pick
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday at 6 p.m. CT
The Denver Broncos have traded up to take Iowa cornerback Riley Moss at No. 83 overall (Round 3, Pick 20).
The 6'1" Ankeny native is known as a ballhawk with speed.
The Detroit Lions took Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He is reunited with teammate and linebacker Jack Campbell, who went in Round 1 on Thursday night.
MORE DRAFT UPDATES: Will Levis taken by Tennessee Titans
Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT
The Houston Texans took Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson as the No. 205 overall pick in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers picked Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr., No. 242 overall in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1: Busy night for Iowa and Iowa State
Below is a pick-by-pick list of the first round.
- Carolina Panthers (via Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (via trade with Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Chicago Bears (via trade with Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions (via trade with Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (via New York Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE/LB, Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade with New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- New York Jets (via Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- New England Patriots (via trade with Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
- Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- New York Giants (via trade with Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
- Buffalo Bills (via trade with Jacksonville): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco/Miami/Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Before the draft: Pre-draft news, developments
Van Ness is seen as a first-round lock, while McDonald IV has enough quickness and college production to be in consideration in Round 1. But a smaller frame, not to mention the possibility of other prospects falling down the board, may keep him from landing with an NFL team Thursday night.
ESPN
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 11 overall (Arizona via projected trade with Tennessee): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 27 overall (Buffalo): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- No. 24 overall (Jacksonville): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 31 overall (Kansas City): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anders Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 9 overall (Chicago): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 40 overall/Round 2 (New Orleans): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 48 overall/Round 2 (Detroit): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- No. 63 overall/Round 2 (Kansas City): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
- No. 86 overall/Round 3 (Baltimore): Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
- No. 119 overall/Round 4 (Minnesota): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
- No. 147 overall/Round 5 (Tennessee): Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State
- No. 245 overall/Round 7 (New England): MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State
NFL Network
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- No. 14 overall (New England): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 16 overall (Washington): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 27 overall (Buffalo): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 23 overall (Minnesota): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- No. 8 overall (Atlanta): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 31 overall (Kansas City): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- No. 15 overall (NY Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 26 overall (Dallas): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
- No. 29 overall (New Orleans): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 overall (Houston): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- No. 17 overall (Pittsburgh): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
- No. 1 overall (Carolina): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- No. 2 (Houston): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- No. 12 (Houston): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
Apart from the two edge rushers, Campbell and Hutchinson are the next two in-state guys to watch. Both could be Round 2 selections, with Riley Moss probably the next up.
Watch complete coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft on YouTube