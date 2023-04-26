Green Bay Packers take Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. as No. 242 overall pick

Example video title will go here for this video

Will McDonald IV, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell went in Round 1. Day 2 saw Sam LaPorta, and Riley Moss go off the board. Two Iowa State players joined in Day 3.

Kansas City is not only home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but also the 2023 NFL Draft, with plenty of intrigue at the top and an already-shuffled order of selections.

Before the 2023 draft even began, trades altered who has the top overall pick (Carolina now sits at No. 1) and how teams like the Green Bay Packers approach its future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now donning the Jets green.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to the Carolina Panthers No. 1 overall, followed by the Houston Texans taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick.

Round 1 was full of highs for Iowa and Iowa State fans alike.

Lukas Van Ness (EDGE/LB, Iowa) went No. 13 overall to the Green Bay Packers, while the New York Jets took Iowa State EDGE/LB Will McDonald IV at No. 15 overall.

McDonald IV became the first Round 1 NFL Draft pick for the Cyclones since George Amundson in 1973.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell went No. 18 overall to the Detroit Lions.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, two in-state prospects heard their names called during the first round: UNI offensive tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 19 overall, and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum went to the Ravens at No. 25 overall.

What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?

Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. CT

All rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC), ESPN and the NFL Network