Booze is coming to Kinnick Stadium, Carver-Hawkeye Arena this fall

The University of Iowa announced Thursday that beer and wine will be sold at football and basketball and other games in 2021-22.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Alcohol sales are coming to Kinnick Stadium this fall.

The University of Iowa athletic department announced Thursday they will begin beer and wine sales throughout the stadium at football games this fall.

The university will also implement alcohol sales at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Duane Banks Field (baseball) and Bob Pearl Field (softball) as part of a pilot program.

The one spot where booze won't be sold at Kinnick Stadium will be in areas next to the student section.

“We have been working with our campus partners on this for some time now and we are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable game day environment. While there is an opportunity for increased revenue, this decision was based on enhancing the fan experience and providing an additional amenity to our fans,” Athletic Director Gary Barta said. “At the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, we will work with our campus partners to review this pilot program.”

"30% of net alcohol sales will be directed towards research-based initiatives developed and supported by the UI Alcohol Harm Reduction Committee, formed in 2009 to decrease high-risk drinking and the related harmful consequences," a university release says.

The Hawkeyes will join seven other Big Ten schools who sell beer and/or wine in public areas at its home football games. Approximately half of the schools from the Power 5 conferences will sell alcohol this fall.

The university also announced a change in its parking plans at football games.

Parking lots will open no more than six hours prior to kickoff and no earlier than 6 a.m. Parking on the night prior to football games will be limited to RVs only.

“We recognize that the pregame atmosphere around Kinnick Stadium is a significant part of the fan experience,” UI Interim President John Keller said. “We are adopting policies that encourage Hawkeyes to enjoy game day traditions while reducing underage access to alcohol and the negative impacts of binge drinking.”

Iowa opens its season Saturday, Sept. 4 when it hosts Indiana at 2:30 p.m.