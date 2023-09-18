Jack Johnson, Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy plead guilty to Underage Gambling

Hunter Dekkers, Dodge Sauser, Jake Remsburg and Aaron Blom pleaded guilty to the same charge in early September.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa Hawkeyes Jack Johnson, Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy have pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the state's ongoing sports betting investigation into Iowa and Iowa State.

Johnson and Bruce IV are former wide receivers, while Bracy was a defensive back.

Originally, the trio was charged with Tampering With Records before each entered plea agreements on one count of Underage Gambling — a simple misdemeanor.

In Iowa, the punishment for Underage Gambling is a $645 fine with no prison time.

Charges are still pending in court for several other current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes — including Jirehl Brock, Eyioma Uwazurike, DeShawn Hanika and Ahron Ulis.

