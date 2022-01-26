University of Illinois Chicago joining Missouri Valley Conference in July

The Flames will be the 12th team in the Midwest-based conference.

The University of Illinois Chicago is set to join Drake and Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The league announced Wednesday the Flames will be its 12th team effective July 1.

“A great addition for The Valley,” MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “UIC’s combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes.”

UIC joins Belmont and Murray State as new members and keeps the all-important Chicago market within the league's parameters. Loyola of Chicago recently announced plans to leave the Valley for the Atlantic 10.

"As the University of Illinois Chicago continues to thrive on the local, national, and global stage, joining the Missouri Valley Conference is an honor for the Flames," UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said.

"From top to bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in college basketball. UIC men’s basketball truly looks forward to the opportunity to compete regularly against some of the toughest teams in the country," UIC men's basketball coach Luke Yaklich said.