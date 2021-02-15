University of Iowa decides to keep its women's swimming and diving program

School officials announced in August they were dropping men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis at the end of their 2020-21 seasons.

Iowa is keeping its women’s swimming and diving program after it had been among four sports the school planned to eliminate due to budget concerns brought on by the pandemic.

Members of the women’s swimming and diving team filed a legal complaint against the school in September that argued eliminating their program violated a landmark gender equity law.

School officials announced in August they were dropping men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis at the end of their 2020-21 seasons.