Stephen A. Smith hosts 'First Take' from Iowa City ahead of talk with Caitlin Clark

Smith visited Iowa City to participate in a discussion with Clark and Iowa alum Mark Shapiro in honor of the University of Iowa's homecoming celebration.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — ESPN host Stephen A. Smith visited the University of Iowa Friday to participate in a panel discussion with Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark.

The "Beyond the Game" discussion, which also included Iowa alum and media executive Mark Shapiro, was part of the university's homecoming celebration.

"Caitlin is my favorite college basketball player in the world," Smith said during the discussion, according to The Daily Iowan. "She is something special."

Prior to the discussion, Smith met with journalism students on campus to film Friday's episode of "First Take", an ESPN sports debate podcast.

"I'm sitting here surrounded by these group of outstanding students," Smith said at the beginning of the episode. "One of the best journalism programs in the United States of America, and they have invited moi! You know why Molly? You know why Ryan Clark? You know why Bart Scott? Because Stevie A loves the kids."