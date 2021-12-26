Hawkeyes land in Orlando, looking to balance football and fun

This will mark the first time Iowa has played in a bowl game in Orlando since 2005.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hawks will spend the week practicing for the Citrus Bowl, but the team also gets to have a little fun.

From going on rollercoasters at Universal Studios to swinging away at TopGolf, the team will have to balance the outside activities with getting ready for a game against an SEC opponent

“You could enjoy that stuff, but spending the entire day at Universal, you know, probably isn't the best when you're on your legs that much," said starting cornerback Riley Moss. "So you can go and enjoy it and have fun, but also you have to keep a mind in the back of your head that you have a game to play."

Saturday will mark the first time Iowa has played in a bowl game in Orlando since 2005. They face No. 25 Kentucky at noon CST.