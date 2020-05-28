Job cuts could be in Iowa Athletic Department's future

Iowa's Athletic Department will lose several millions of dollars this fiscal year.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Athletic Director Gary Barta held a press conference on Zoom in April of this year to update the media on what's transpiring in the department. Leaders say they're examining multiple scenarios moving forward.

"I can't get you a number yet, until we get closer to June 30th," Barta said. "We believe we can cover everything without cuts in pay right now, without cuts, letting anybody go, without any furloughs, from now until June the 30th."

Barta says he knows the department's revenue will be less next year. They are alrady planning for it with different models. Barta says they could could lose 10, 15, or even 25% of their revenue for fiscal year 2021.

"We have not yet asked anybody to take a pay cut," Barta said. "I anticipate in any of those models, one of the larger expenses in our budget is compensation of 250 full time employees."

Barta doesn't know who or how many people could be cut next year, but the revenue numbers will be determined on how college football is played. He doesn't know the answer to that yet, but the revenue from it, drives the rest of his sports at the school.

"Having a season or not having a season dramatically changes college athletics, at least for this season," Barta said. "I suspect that will have an impact for a long, long time."