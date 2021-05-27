BOWL PROJECTIONS: Iowa still aiming for Rose Bowl, Iowa State likely headed to Texas Bowl or Cheez-It Bowl

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are both going bowling ... but where?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones are both going bowling this year.

While Iowa State will sit and watch conference championship matchups this weekend, Iowa is still in the running for the Rose Bowl as they face Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at 7 p.m. Saturday (FOX).

Bowl matchups will be announced Sunday, Dec. 5 following the release of the College Football Playoff pairings.

The below matchups reflect projections and College Football Playoff rankings as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

ESPN: Kyle Bonagura projects No. 15 Texas A&M (8-4) facing Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m., ABC). Mark Schlabach puts Iowa in the Citrus Bowl as well, but against Kentucky (9-3).

Citrus Bowl: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Iowa vs. Texas A&M, Citrus Bowl

The Athletic (Stewart Mandel): Iowa vs. Kentucky, Citrus Bowl

Sports Illustrated: Iowa vs. No. 19 Utah (9-3), Rose Bowl (Saturday, Jan. 1 on ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

247Sports: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Citrus Bowl

USA Today: Iowa vs. No. 25 Arkansas (8-4), Citrus Bowl

Athlon Sports: Iowa vs. Texas A&M, Citrus Bowl

ESPN: Iowa State vs. No. 23 Clemson, Cheez-It Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4:45 p.m., ESPN) (Bonagura); Iowa State vs. No. 20 NC State (9-3), Cheez-It Bowl (Schlabach)

Cheez-It Bowl: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

CBS Sports: Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State, Cheez-It Bowl (Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4:45 p.m., ESPN)

The Athletic: Iowa State vs. NC State, Cheez-It Bowl

Sports Illustrated: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M, Texas Bowl (Tuesday, Jan 4 at 8 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl: NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex.

247Sports: Iowa State vs. Mississippi State (7-5), Texas Bowl

USA Today: Iowa State vs. Clemson, Cheez-It Bowl

Athlon Sports: Iowa State vs. NC State, Cheez-It Bowl