Missouri Tigers and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in St. Louis

The Missouri Tigers play the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Thursday's meeting is the first this season for the teams.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers square off against the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers are 10-1 in non-conference play. Missouri is first in the SEC with 19.5 assists per game led by Nick Honor averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Illini are 8-1 in non-conference play. Illinois is third in the Big Ten with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Moi Hodge averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Kobe Brown is shooting 60.6% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Hawkins is averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.