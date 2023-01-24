x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaab

Massner scores 46, Western Illinois downs North Dakota

Trenton Massner scored 46 points as the Western Illinois Leathernecks beat the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 92-80 on Monday night.
western illinois university

MACOMB, Ill — Trenton Massner made nine 3-pointers and finished with 46 points for Western Illinois in a 92-80 victory over North Dakota on Monday night.

Massner set a program record for points in a game. He was 16 of 21 from the field, including 9 of 12 from distance, to account for half of the Western Illinois points.

Vuk Stevanic added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists (12-8, 5-4 Summit League). Jesiah West recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (7-15, 1-8). Matt Norman added 18 points for North Dakota. Jalun Trent also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

March Madness biggest upsets

Before You Leave, Check This Out