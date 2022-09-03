Saint Peter's makes history: 1st No. 15 seed to reach Elite Eight at March Madness

The Saint Peter's Peacocks' unexpected run is now historic following another big upset in March Madness.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks, the team from the small Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, has made history at the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The No. 15 seed in the East Region defeated No. 3 Purdue Friday in the Sweet 16, 67-64.

Saint Peter's becomes the lowest seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.

The win came, coincidentally, on National Peacock Day.

The Peacocks will face either North Carolina or UCLA on Sunday for a shot at the Final Four.