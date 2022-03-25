Iowa State men's, women's basketball teams ready for Sweet 16 moment

"Hopefully we're the only school that has two teams in the Elite Eight," ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said Friday.

Tonight's the night: the Iowa State men's and women's basketball team are both in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Local 5 Sports Director Reina Garcia is following the men's team in Chicago, while Colin Cahill has the latest with the women's team in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"It's just fun to have a presence in the city and to be loud and to fly your flag outside Wrigley Field where we do our game watches," said Patrick Mueller with the ISU Alumni of Chicago.

"We're the only school that's favored in both the games, so hopefully we're the only school that has two teams in the Elite Eight," ISU Director of Athletics said when talking about the remaining tourney teams.