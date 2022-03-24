Iowa State women prep for first Sweet 16 game in over 10 years

The Cyclones will be taking on tenth-seeded Creighton at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Iowa State women’s basketball team is gearing up for its first Sweet 16 appearance in 12 years.

This Cyclone team has been known for its shooting all season long, led by All-American Ashley Joens and the slew of sophomores that play like seasoned vets.

Head Coach Bill Fennelly said while his team is focused on the next game, they are still very excited to be playing at this level for the first time in over a decade.

“I mean, I just -- I'm getting to a point in my career where -- you're not going to do this many more times, if ever," Fennelly said. "And I just told them they have to enjoy this. This is [what] everything is about it.

"We're going to practice, and then we're going to relax and enjoy it and watch the men's games and have a nice dinner.”