Points, rebounds and assists: A closer look at Caitlin Clark's latest triple-double

Iowa is headed to their first Final Four since 1993 thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark's triple-double against Louisville.

Whatever superlative you want to use, Caitlin Clark's 41-point, 12-assist and 10-rebound triple-double in Iowa's 97-83 Elight 8 win over Louisville was historic to say the least.

“When I came here I said I wanted to take this program to the Final Four, and all you’ve got to do is dream," Clark said after the win. "And all you’ve got to do is believe and work your butt off to get there. That’s what I did, and that’s what our girls did and that’s what our coaches did and we’re going to Dallas, baby.”

Iowa is now headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

What is a triple-double in basketball?

A triple-double is when a player reaches double figures (10+) in three of the following stats: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks.

Clark notched the feat after grabbing a defensive rebound — her 10th total rebound of the game — with 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sunday marked Clark's fifth triple-double of the season.

ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS BELIEVE!!!!!! HAWKS ARE GOING TO DALLAS!!!! BE THERE EVERYONE 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 DREAMS COME TRUE YALL 🐤🐤🐤🐤 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 27, 2023

Who does Iowa play in the Final Four?

The 2-seed and Seattle Region champ Hawkeyes will play Greenville Region 1-seed South Carolina Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.