John Cena reacts to Caitlin Clark's in-game use of 'You can't see me'

Caitlin Clark appeared to make the "You can't see me" hand motion on Sunday made famous by WWE superstar John Cena. And Cena took notice.

SEATTLE — How does the saying go? Game recognize game.

Actor and WWE superstar John Cena took some time to heap praise on Iowa Hawkeye basketball All-American Caitlin Clark after her 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds led the team past Louisville and into the Final Four.

"Even if they could see you...they couldn't guard you! Congrats on the historic performance [Caitlin] and to [Iowa] on advancing to the Final Four!"

Clark was spotted motioning her hands in the Cena-esque "You can't see me" way after hitting a three-pointer during Sunday night's game.

The Hawkeyes (2-seed, 30-6) play 1-seed and currently unbeaten South Carolina (36-0) at 8 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN.

LSU and Virginia Tech will play in the other women's Final Four matchup.

“When I came here I said I wanted to take this program to the Final Four, and all you’ve got to do is dream," Clark said after Sunday's win. "And all you’ve got to do is believe and work your butt off to get there. That’s what I did, and that’s what our girls did and that’s what our coaches did and we’re going to Dallas, baby.”